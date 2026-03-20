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KKR Faces Challenges with Injuries to Star Pacers Ahead of IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders will begin the IPL 2026 season with notable absences. Matheesha Pathirana will join mid-April due to injury rehab, while Harshit Rana is doubtful with a knee issue. The team seeks replacements as they prepare to face Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and others in early matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:08 IST
KKR Faces Challenges with Injuries to Star Pacers Ahead of IPL 2026
KKR players (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are preparing to start their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season without two of their key pacers due to injuries. Matheesha Pathirana, a crucial pick from the recent auction at Rs 18 crore, will not be available until mid-April, as he is currently recovering from a calf strain under the supervision of Sri Lanka Cricket.

KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar confirmed Pathirana's expected return date at a pre-season press conference. 'The latest communication we've had is that he should be match-fit by mid-April,' Nayar stated. Pathirana, who missed the 2026 T20 World Cup, is undertaking rehabilitation with the Sri Lankan Cricket Board.

Adding to KKR's woes, Harshit Rana, a significant contributor in past seasons, is uncertain for the season opener due to a knee injury sustained during India's warm-up match for the T20 World Cup. His absence is a significant loss, prompting the team to evaluate other bowling options. KKR is set to play their first match against the Mumbai Indians on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, followed by home games against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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