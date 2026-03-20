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Belgium Coach Garcia Introduces Uncapped Trio for US Training Camp

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia has selected three uncapped players for a training camp and friendlies in the United States ahead of the World Cup. The 28-player squad includes teens Nathan De Cat, Mika Godts, and Lucas Stassin. Key players like Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku return from injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:28 IST
Belgium Coach Garcia Introduces Uncapped Trio for US Training Camp
Rudi Garcia
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Belgium's coach Rudi Garcia has announced an expanded 28-player squad for an upcoming training camp and friendlies in the United States, in preparation for the World Cup. Included in the squad are three uncapped players: 17-year-old Anderlecht midfielder Nathan De Cat, Ajax winger Mika Godts, and Saint-Etienne forward Lucas Stassin.

The decision to introduce new talent comes as many established players are recovering from injuries. Garcia cited the Northern America trip as an opportunity to try out youthful prospects before the global tournament. Key figures like Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku will be making their return to the team.

One notable absence is Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who is recuperating from a muscle injury in his upper right leg and is expected to be sidelined for up to six weeks. Belgium will face the United States in Atlanta on March 28, followed by a match against Mexico in Chicago three days later.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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