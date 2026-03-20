Jonathan Wheatley Departs Audi F1 Amidst Speculation of Aston Martin Move

Jonathan Wheatley has stepped down as team principal for the Audi Formula One team, citing personal reasons, according to an official statement on Friday. This comes amid swirling media reports suggesting Wheatley might join Aston Martin, a claim the latter has responded to amid speculation.

To address the immediate leadership vacuum, Audi announced that Mattia Binotto, head of their F1 project, will temporarily assume the role of team principal. The organization mentioned the team's structure will be further defined in the future as they adjust to the dynamic Formula One environment.

Rumors have intensified over Wheatley's alleged move replacing Aston Martin's current team principal, Adrian Newey. However, Aston Martin's chairman Lawrence Stroll firmly dismissed these claims, emphasizing Newey's importance and role as a partner and key stakeholder within the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)