Manchester City's star striker, Khadija "Bunny" Shaw, showcased her exceptional form in an exhilarating match against Tottenham Hotspur, scoring the fastest hat-trick in Women's Super League history. The remarkable feat contributed to City's 5-2 victory, fortifying their lead at the top of the league standings.

Shaw demonstrated her prowess on the field by first seizing on a loose ball in the penalty area. She then delivered two powerful headers, completing her extraordinary hat-trick in just over 12 minutes. The Jamaican international remains focused and composed, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and determination amid ongoing contract talks.

Elsewhere, Manchester United secured their second place with a last-minute winner against Everton. Arsenal secured a dominant 5-0 win over West Ham, while Chelsea settled for a 1-1 draw with London City. The intensity in the Women's Super League continues as City eyes the championship title.