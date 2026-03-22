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Sports Showdown: Highlights from an Action-Packed Weekend

The weekend was filled with thrilling sports events, including a Braves victory led by Chris Sale, Nebraska's NCAA triumph, Sungjae Im's Valspar leadership, and Jannik Sinner's tennis win. President Trump's executive order aimed to preserve Army-Navy's exclusive TV window amidst College Football Playoff expansions. Team USA dominated the Flag Football Classic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 13:28 IST
Sports Showdown: Highlights from an Action-Packed Weekend
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The weekend delivered a plethora of captivating sports moments. Braves pitcher Chris Sale shone against the Red Sox, leading his team to a significant spring training win. Notably, Nebraska basketball secured their spot in the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 with a last-minute victory over Vanderbilt.

On the golf course, Sungjae Im maintained his lead heading into the final day of the Valspar Championship. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner celebrated a commanding victory at the Miami Open as he pursues the 'Sunshine Double'.

In a move to protect long-standing traditions, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to keep the Army-Navy football game in its exclusive December TV slot, amid debates about expanding the College Football Playoffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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