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Revolutionizing Sports: Bihar's Blueprint for an Athletic Renaissance

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra commended Bihar's focus on sports development at the Bihar Sports Conclave. The event highlighted state efforts to enhance infrastructure, empower women in sports, and introduce innovative ideas like small stadiums in rural areas. Union Minister Raksha Khadse and Bihar Sports Minister Shreyasi Singh also endorsed collaborative government initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 22-03-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 18:16 IST
Revolutionizing Sports: Bihar's Blueprint for an Athletic Renaissance
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Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra praised Bihar's athletic advancements during the Bihar Sports Conclave. He acknowledged the state's progress in infrastructure, highlighting efforts to prioritize and advance sports at all levels.

Bihar Sports Minister Shreyasi Singh emphasized the dual focus on grassroots development of athletes and the construction of national and international-level facilities. She stressed the importance of empowering women through sports.

Union Minister Raksha Khadse noted the inspiration drawn from Bihar's innovative approaches, like building small stadiums using the MGNREGA scheme. She called for state and central cooperation under initiatives like the Khelo Bharat Mission to enhance India's sporting ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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