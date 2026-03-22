Left Menu

DeChambeau Dominates Again: Wins Back-to-Back Titles

Bryson DeChambeau clinched his fifth LIV Golf title by defeating Jon Rahm in a playoff at the LIV Golf South Africa event. DeChambeau's remarkable performance included a stellar 3-wood shot from a challenging wet lie, propelling him to victory and adding to his recent win in Singapore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 22-03-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 19:39 IST
DeChambeau Dominates Again: Wins Back-to-Back Titles
Bryson DeChambeau
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Bryson DeChambeau showcased his golfing prowess once again, securing his second consecutive victory at LIV Golf South Africa. On the final hole, he tackled a challenging lie in the rough with a blistering 3-wood shot that set the stage for a decisive birdie in a playoff against Jon Rahm.

DeChambeau's exceptional performance earned him his fifth title on the LIV circuit, displaying his remarkable skill just ahead of the Masters. The large crowd was fully engaged, singing the national anthem, as DeChambeau's victory also ensured his team, the Crushers, claimed the team title over the Southern Guard.

In a tense playoff on the par-5 18th, DeChambeau managed to recover from a tricky drive, ultimately putting himself in position to secure victory. His triumph adds to an impressive streak, following his recent success in Singapore, and cements his status alongside top players like Joaquin Niemann and Brooks Koepka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026