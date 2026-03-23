Sports Highlights: Apologies, New Contracts, and Injuries Mark the Day

The sports world was abuzz on Sunday, marked by a series of apologies from prominent figures. NFL's Cam Skattebo issued a public apology for an inappropriate joke, while MLB's Randy Arozarena expressed regret for comments aimed at fellow Mariner, Cal Raleigh during the World Baseball Classic.

In baseball transactions, the Philadelphia Phillies secured left-handed pitcher Cristopher Sanchez under a new six-year contract. Meanwhile, a hamstring injury benched Miami Marlins' outfielder Kyle Stowers for three to four weeks, and Mike Tauchman's knee injury opened up an opportunity for Mets' prospect Carson Benge.

Elsewhere, NCAA's Providence appointed Bryan Hodgson as their new head coach. In the NBA, suspensions were handed to Ajay Mitchell and Justin Champagnie for their roles in a team brawl. The day also witnessed the announcement of LIV Golf's return to South Africa in 2027 following an exciting playoff finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)