Francisco Cerundolo Shocks Medvedev at Miami Open

In a stunning performance at the Miami Open, Argentine tennis player Francisco Cerundolo achieved his first top-10 victory of the season by defeating Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-0, 4-6, 7-5. Cerundolo's victory over the former world number one came after Medvedev's strong start to the year, making it a significant win for the 27-year-old who reached the fourth round on Monday.

Despite starting strong, Medvedev rallied in the second set, pushing the match into a tense tiebreaker. Cerundolo's strategic forehand play and aggressive tactics proved decisive, disrupting Medvedev's rhythm and ultimately leading to his triumph in a high-stakes, two-hour-and-17-minute match.

The match had its tense moments, including an incident with the aerial Spidercam that almost entangled umpire Mohamed Lahyani. This marked another highlight in Cerundolo's Miami career, where he consistently excels, now set to face Ugo Humbert. Medvedev exits the tournament, ending his chase for a 20th victory this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)