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Khelo India Tribal Games: A New Era for Chhattisgarh Sports

The inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games kicks off in Chhattisgarh, featuring 3,800 athletes competing in nine sports. This 10-day event marks a pivotal moment in Indian sports history, promising significant benefits to the state's sports infrastructure and athlete development. The event will conclude on April 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:40 IST
Khelo India Tribal Games: A New Era for Chhattisgarh Sports
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated Khelo India Tribal Games opened in Chhattisgarh, bringing together around 3,800 athletes from across India. The state is poised to provide a significant boost to its sports landscape, hosting various competitions over a 10-day period.

The games' inaugural ceremony was held at the Science College Ground in Raipur, graced by the presence of Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The event was heralded as a landmark moment in the state's sporting history, demonstrated by its scale and national significance.

The competition spans nine disciplines, including archery, athletics, football, and more, with events staged in the cities of Raipur, Jagdalpur, and Surguja. A total of 106 gold medals are at stake, with athletics as the centerpiece.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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