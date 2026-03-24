Chhattisgarh Hosts Inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games

Chhattisgarh is set to become the epicenter of sports as it hosts the inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games, starting Wednesday. Prominent Indian sports figures, including hockey Olympians Dilip Tirkey and Salima Tete, alongside sprinter Animesh Kujur, have praised the initiative as a significant career-building platform for tribal athletes.

The Games will witness participation from thirty states and Union Territories, featuring nine sports disciplines, according to an official release. With events set in Raipur, Jagdalpur, and Sarguja, the Games aim to bridge the inclusion gap in sports for tribal communities, concluding on April 3.

Hockey India president and former Olympian Dilip Tirkey emphasized the national pride associated with the event, aligning it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of fostering a nation enthusiastic about sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)