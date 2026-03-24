Rohit Baisoya Dominates Patna Golf Club with Stellar 65

Rohit Baisoya from Delhi emerged as the frontrunner at the Alpha Sports Academy Golf Championship 2026, hosted at the Patna Golf Club. Baisoya's scintillating performance, marked by a seven-under 65, secured him the lead during the opening round of this INR 25 lakh event, part of the 2026 DP World PGTI NexGen season.

Bipin Mukhiya and Manoviraj Shekhawat closely follow, tied for second place with scores of 68. Meanwhile, Vinay Kumar Yadav, fresh off a NexGen victory last week, made headlines with a hole-in-one on the first hole, concluding his round at 72 and tying for ninth.

Local favorite Md Nawab remained in contention, tying for fourth with a score of 70. The Patna Golf Club's unique nine-hole course challenges players to repeat the layout to complete their rounds. Baisoya masterfully navigated the course with four birdies and an eagle, demonstrating precision in overcoming bunkers and capitalizing on par-5 opportunities.