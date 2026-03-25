Countdown to Sanya 2026 Asian Beach Games

With just 30 days remaining until the 2026 Asian Beach Games kick off in Sanya, the organizing committee confirmed the participation of 1,790 athletes from 45 countries.

Despite the cancellation of the women's beach football event, other sports will proceed as planned, with beach handball drawing the largest athlete contingent.

Preparations are in full swing with operational teams conducting training and test events, aiming to ensure a spectacular experience for both athletes and spectators amidst the scenic backdrop.

(With inputs from agencies.)