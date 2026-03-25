Countdown to Sanya 2026 Asian Beach Games
The 2026 Asian Beach Games in Sanya are set to begin in 30 days, featuring 1,790 athletes from 45 countries. The Games will include 14 sports, with beach handball attracting the highest number of participants. Preparation efforts are ongoing to ensure a smooth and high-quality event.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanya | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:58 IST
- Country:
- China
With just 30 days remaining until the 2026 Asian Beach Games kick off in Sanya, the organizing committee confirmed the participation of 1,790 athletes from 45 countries.
Despite the cancellation of the women's beach football event, other sports will proceed as planned, with beach handball drawing the largest athlete contingent.
Preparations are in full swing with operational teams conducting training and test events, aiming to ensure a spectacular experience for both athletes and spectators amidst the scenic backdrop.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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