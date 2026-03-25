Indian Archers Shine with Medals Amidst Unexpected Flops

Indian archers claimed two bronze medals and advanced to the finals in both the men's recurve and women's compound team events during the Asia Cup World Ranking Tournament Stage 1 on Wednesday.

However, the tournament also saw some setbacks for the Indian team, particularly in the men's recurve section, where none of the four archers progressed to the medal rounds, marking a significant decline from last year's achievements.

Despite these challenges, the Indian team remains competitive, having secured spots in finals and maintained hope for further success in upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)