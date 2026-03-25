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Indian Archers Shine with Medals Amidst Unexpected Flops

Indian archers secured two bronze medals and reached the finals in both men's recurve and women's compound events at the Asia Cup World Ranking Tournament. Despite setbacks in the men's recurve section, India remains hopeful with strong performances in other categories, setting up finals and potential medal wins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:25 IST
Indian Archers Shine with Medals Amidst Unexpected Flops
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Indian archers claimed two bronze medals and advanced to the finals in both the men's recurve and women's compound team events during the Asia Cup World Ranking Tournament Stage 1 on Wednesday.

However, the tournament also saw some setbacks for the Indian team, particularly in the men's recurve section, where none of the four archers progressed to the medal rounds, marking a significant decline from last year's achievements.

Despite these challenges, the Indian team remains competitive, having secured spots in finals and maintained hope for further success in upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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