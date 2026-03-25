Omaxe's Tribute to Women in Cricket: Unveiling India's First 'Pink Stand'

Realty firm Omaxe Limited has taken a pioneering step in sports inclusivity by unveiling India's first dedicated 'Pink Stand' in honor of Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Situated in a 30,000-seat cricket stadium in Dwarka, Delhi, the 'Pink Stand' aims to enhance safety and comfort for female spectators.

Harmanpreet Kaur, fresh off leading India to its first ICC Women's Cricket World Cup victory, expressed her delight with the initiative. 'I am feeling very good. The stand belongs to all the women. It is a great feeling. I thank Omaxe,' she stated to ANI. This development marks a significant move towards gender parity in sports infrastructure.

The India women's team, under Kaur's captaincy, is preparing for an upcoming tour to South Africa, followed by matches in England in preparation for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Kaur emphasizes the importance of these matches in their strategy. 'Hopefully, this tour will tick all the boxes that we as a team are taking there,' she said.

(With inputs from agencies.)