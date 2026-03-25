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Jasprit Bumrah Prepping for IPL 2026: At BCCI's Centre of Excellence

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah is undergoing workload management at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru ahead of the IPL 2026 season. The program, focusing on strength and conditioning, prepares him for India's white-ball tour of England and Mumbai Indians' clash against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:44 IST
Jasprit Bumrah Prepping for IPL 2026: At BCCI's Centre of Excellence
Jasprit Bumrah in action during T20 World Cup 2026 (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jasprit Bumrah, India's renowned pace bowler, is currently at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. The visit, as reported by ESPNcricinfo, is part of a structured workload management program ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The focus is on enhancing his strength and conditioning in preparation for upcoming challenges.

The plan, devised by the BCCI medical team, aims to prime Bumrah for India's demanding white-ball tour of England in July. The fast bowler is expected to return to the five-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians, as they gear up for their opening match against Kolkata Knight Riders scheduled for March 29.

Bumrah, a pivotal figure in India's recent ICC Men's T20 World Cup triumph, was instrumental in their dominant win against New Zealand, securing a commanding four-wicket haul in the finals. His performance not only earned him the Player of the Match award but also placed him alongside teammate Varun Chakaravarthy as the tournament's joint-highest wicket-taker.

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