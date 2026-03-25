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Sreenidi Deccan FC Tops Table after Thrilling Win Over Dempo SC

Sreenidi Deccan FC clinched a 3-1 victory against Dempo SC in the IFL 2025-26 match at Hyderabad, climbing to the top of the league table. R Lalbiakliana opened the scoring, Hadi Idrissou doubled the lead, and Fabrice Kah Nkwoh sealed the win despite a red card setback for Sreenidi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 23:47 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 23:47 IST
Sreenidi Deccan FC Tops Table after Thrilling Win Over Dempo SC
Sreenidi Deccan FC and Dempo SC players in action during the IFL match (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
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Sreenidi Deccan FC made a bold statement with a 3-1 victory over Dempo SC at the Deccan Arena, propelling them to the top of the Indian Football League standings. The win, secured on Wednesday, was marked by R Lalbiakliana's opener and crucial goals from Hadi Idrissou and Fabrice Kah Nkwoh.

Carlos Vaz Pinto's squad took early command with possession, as Jagdeep Singh's throw-in found Lalbiakliana, who adeptly converted the chance to give Sreenidi an initial edge. Ashish Sibi's resilience in goal kept Dempo's hopes alive, yet a clinical header from Idrissou soon doubled Sreenidi's advantage.

Despite Dempo's attempts to claw back, including a goal from Richmond Kwasi Owusu, Sreenidi's 10-men squad held firm after Lalromawia's dismissal. Ajay Chhetri's midfield brilliance set up Fabrice Kah Nkwoh to ensure victory, even as Dempo failed to capitalize on possession late in the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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