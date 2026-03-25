Namdhari SC Clinch First Victory with Dramatic Win Over Real Kashmir

A decisive second-half strike by Seilenthang Lotjem saw Namdhari Sports Club earn their inaugural win of the Indian Football League 2025-26 season. The victory came in a tightly contested match against Real Kashmir FC at Srinagar's TRC Stadium on Wednesday.

Namdhari's triumph lifts them to sixth place with six points from five matches, leaving Real Kashmir languishing in ninth, having accrued just two points. Goalkeeper Niraj Kumar, whose saves were pivotal, was named Man of the Match.

Both teams struggled to dominate midfield early on, resulting in a scrappy half marked by turnovers. Lotjem broke the deadlock, and despite Real Kashmir's intensified efforts to level, Namdhari's defense stood resolute, securing the win.

(With inputs from agencies.)