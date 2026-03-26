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Current Sports Highlights: Hedman's Absence, Koepka's Houston Return, and More

The latest sports news covers several key updates, including Victor Hedman's absence from Tampa Bay Lightning, Brooks Koepka's return to Houston at a course he redesigned, Mariners' J.P. Crawford's injury, and T.J. Otzelberger refuting job rumors. Additionally, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina's tennis clash and the NFL's global expansion are highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 10:29 IST
Current Sports Highlights: Hedman's Absence, Koepka's Houston Return, and More
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In a flurry of sports news, Tampa Bay Lightning captain Victor Hedman is taking a personal leave, missing key games due to illness. Meanwhile, golfer Brooks Koepka returns to his roots in Houston, playing on a redesigned Memorial Park course at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

Seattle Mariners face a setback as J.P. Crawford is placed on a 10-day injured list. Iowa State's basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger quells rumors of a coaching transition, staying focused on the Cyclones' Sweet 16 ambitions. The swirling move scenarios mirror star-studded court battles, where tennis pros Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina prepare for a high-stakes Miami Open semi-final.

In the fast-moving world of MLB and NFL, anticipation builds as young baseball talents are poised to shine. Additionally, the NFL's unprecedented choice for a Seattle opener reflects its strategic global expansion plan, with eyes set on Australia's first-ever regular-season game in Melbourne.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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