In a flurry of sports news, Tampa Bay Lightning captain Victor Hedman is taking a personal leave, missing key games due to illness. Meanwhile, golfer Brooks Koepka returns to his roots in Houston, playing on a redesigned Memorial Park course at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

Seattle Mariners face a setback as J.P. Crawford is placed on a 10-day injured list. Iowa State's basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger quells rumors of a coaching transition, staying focused on the Cyclones' Sweet 16 ambitions. The swirling move scenarios mirror star-studded court battles, where tennis pros Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina prepare for a high-stakes Miami Open semi-final.

In the fast-moving world of MLB and NFL, anticipation builds as young baseball talents are poised to shine. Additionally, the NFL's unprecedented choice for a Seattle opener reflects its strategic global expansion plan, with eyes set on Australia's first-ever regular-season game in Melbourne.

(With inputs from agencies.)