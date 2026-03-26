Spanish Coach Pep Muñoz Joins Bengaluru FC: A New Chapter Begins

Bengaluru FC has announced the signing of Spanish coach Pep Muñoz, who will steer the club until the end of the 2026-27 season. Drawing on his impressive experience with FC Barcelona's youth teams and clubs in China and Cambodia, Muñoz aims to elevate the team's performance further.

Pep Muñoz's appointment aligns with Bengaluru FC's strategy to remain competitive at the highest tiers. The new head coach, familiar with international coaching, expressed confidence in the potential of the team and its supporters, citing positive reviews from fellow Spaniards familiar with the Indian soccer scene.

Pep takes over the reins amidst a unique season format in the Indian Super League. Club owner Parth Jindal emphasized the decision aligns with Bengaluru FC's long-term vision, underlining a commitment to shared values and confidence in the solid groundwork that exists within the club.

(With inputs from agencies.)