Left Menu

Karnataka's Manikanta Shines with Gold Hat-trick, Assam's Monikha Overcomes Injury for Triumph

Karnataka swimmer Manikanta L achieved a hat-trick of gold medals at the Khelo India Tribal Games. Odisha's Anjali Munda also excelled with a second consecutive victory in women's swimming. Weightlifters Monikha Sonowal and Isak Malsawmtluanga, overcoming injuries, secured golds for Assam and Mizoram in their respective categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:24 IST
Karnataka's Manikanta Shines with Gold Hat-trick, Assam's Monikha Overcomes Injury for Triumph
  • Country:
  • India

At the Khelo India Tribal Games, Karnataka swimmer Manikanta L claimed his third gold, dominating the 200m individual medley. Odisha's Anjali Munda also triumphed, taking her second gold in the women's event on the second day.

Hosts Chhattisgarh celebrated as Anushka Bhagat secured a second silver in the women's 200m IM race. Manikanta, who earlier won the 100m breaststroke and 50m butterfly gold, further asserted his supremacy with a 200m IM victory in 2:25.93s.

In weightlifting, Assam's Monikha Sonowal and Mizoram's Isak Malsawmtluanga demonstrated exceptional resolve against injuries, capturing gold medals in their respective categories. Monikha, battling a knee injury, lifted a total of 132 kg, while Malsawmtluanga, overcoming a back injury, achieved a total of 235 kg.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Court Sends Bangladeshi Activist's Killers to NIA Custody

Delhi Court Sends Bangladeshi Activist's Killers to NIA Custody

 India
2
Railway Trial Runs Ignite Joy in Madhya Pradesh's Panna-Dhar Route

Railway Trial Runs Ignite Joy in Madhya Pradesh's Panna-Dhar Route

 India
3
IOC Implements Gene-Screening Eligibility for Female Athletes

IOC Implements Gene-Screening Eligibility for Female Athletes

 Global
4
Impact Player Rule Faces Criticism from Indian Cricketers

Impact Player Rule Faces Criticism from Indian Cricketers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026