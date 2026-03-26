Karnataka's Manikanta Shines with Gold Hat-trick, Assam's Monikha Overcomes Injury for Triumph

At the Khelo India Tribal Games, Karnataka swimmer Manikanta L claimed his third gold, dominating the 200m individual medley. Odisha's Anjali Munda also triumphed, taking her second gold in the women's event on the second day.

Hosts Chhattisgarh celebrated as Anushka Bhagat secured a second silver in the women's 200m IM race. Manikanta, who earlier won the 100m breaststroke and 50m butterfly gold, further asserted his supremacy with a 200m IM victory in 2:25.93s.

In weightlifting, Assam's Monikha Sonowal and Mizoram's Isak Malsawmtluanga demonstrated exceptional resolve against injuries, capturing gold medals in their respective categories. Monikha, battling a knee injury, lifted a total of 132 kg, while Malsawmtluanga, overcoming a back injury, achieved a total of 235 kg.

(With inputs from agencies.)