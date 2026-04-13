Arunachal Shines Bright at Khelo India Tribal Games

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu felicitated the state's contingent for their impressive performance in the first Khelo India Tribal Games 2026, held in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Arunachal claimed the fifth position among 30 states and union territories, emerging as the top-performing state from the Northeast with 11 medals: six gold, one silver, and four bronze.

The chief minister highlighted the athletes' dedication and the coaches' support, sharing plans for infrastructure development and strategic preparations for upcoming national events, including the 39th National Games 2027. The state's Mission Olympics aims to nurture international-level athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)