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Carolina Marin Bows Out: An End to a Legendary Badminton Journey

Carolina Marin, a legendary badminton player, announced her retirement due to a persistent knee injury. Known for her Olympic gold and three World Championship titles, Marin decided to prioritize her long-term health. Despite not competing in the European Championships, she expressed pride in her remarkable career achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:37 IST
Carolina Marin Bows Out: An End to a Legendary Badminton Journey
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned badminton champion Carolina Marin has announced her retirement, citing a persistent knee injury. Marin's illustrious career includes an Olympic gold medal and three World Championship titles, marking her as one of the sport's all-time greats.

Marin, known for her fierce rivalry with India's PV Sindhu, shared her decision in a heartfelt video message on social media. The Spaniard emphasized the importance of prioritizing her health over making a final competitive appearance.

Although she won't compete in the European Championships in Huelva, Spain, Marin plans to attend, paying homage to her hometown and reflecting on her exceptional career. Marin expressed gratitude for the support she received throughout her journey, acknowledging her achievements both on and off the court.

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