Carolina Marin Bows Out: An End to a Legendary Badminton Journey

Renowned badminton champion Carolina Marin has announced her retirement, citing a persistent knee injury. Marin's illustrious career includes an Olympic gold medal and three World Championship titles, marking her as one of the sport's all-time greats.

Marin, known for her fierce rivalry with India's PV Sindhu, shared her decision in a heartfelt video message on social media. The Spaniard emphasized the importance of prioritizing her health over making a final competitive appearance.

Although she won't compete in the European Championships in Huelva, Spain, Marin plans to attend, paying homage to her hometown and reflecting on her exceptional career. Marin expressed gratitude for the support she received throughout her journey, acknowledging her achievements both on and off the court.