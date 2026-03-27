Turkey's Road to World Cup Glory: Dramatic Win Over Romania

In a thrilling playoff semi-final at Besiktas Park, Turkey advanced towards a World Cup spot with a narrow 1-0 win over Romania. The decisive moment came in the 53rd minute when Arda Guler, the Real Madrid midfielder, elegantly broke through the Romanian defense with a precise pass. Ferdi Kadioglu capitalized on the opportunity, scoring the game's only goal.

The victory is crucial for a Turkish side that hasn't graced the World Cup stage since 2002. Post-goal, the team's confidence soared, particularly when Juventus' Kenan Yildiz's spectacular shot hit the crossbar, nearly doubling their lead. Despite Romania's efforts to equalize, Turkey's defense remained unyielding.

With this win, Turkey is now set to compete against either Slovakia or Kosovo in the playoff final on March 31, vying for a coveted spot in the 2026 World Cup. This marks a significant step forward in Turkey's long-anticipated journey back to football's grandest stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)