Iran Clamps Down on Sports Travel Amid Security Concerns

Iran has enacted a ban on its national and club sports teams from traveling to countries it considers hostile, according to a Thursday report from Iranian media. The decision was made by the Sports Ministry, emphasizing safety concerns for Iranian athletes.

The ministry stated, "The presence of national and club teams in countries considered hostile and unable to ensure the security of Iranian athletes and team members is prohibited until further notice."

Furthermore, the ministry has directed the Football Federation and relevant clubs to communicate with the Asian Football Confederation about the need to relocate match venues to ensure the safety of participants.