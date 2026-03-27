IOC's Controversial Gender Policy Shakes Up Olympic Sports

The International Olympic Committee has introduced new rules barring transgender athletes from participating in female category events at the Olympic Games. This decision, based on a one-time gene-screening test for biological females, aims to maintain a protected female category in sports.

However, the policy has drawn immediate reactions, with supporters considering it a vital step for women's sports while critics argue it might lead to harmful stigmatization of young athletes. The debate underscores the broader challenges facing the sports community regarding gender identity and fair competition.

As these changes take effect, they may significantly impact the landscape of competitive sports, potentially redefining who qualifies to participate in female events at future Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)