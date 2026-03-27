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Croatia Triumphs Over Colombia in Thrilling World Cup Warm-Up

Croatia claimed a 2-1 victory over Colombia in a World Cup warm-up match, coming from behind after Jhon Arias' early goal. Luka Vuskovic and Igor Matanovic scored for Croatia, with Matanovic converting a mistake by Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas. Both teams are preparing for their respective World Cup groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Orlando | Updated: 27-03-2026 07:16 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 07:16 IST
Croatia Triumphs Over Colombia in Thrilling World Cup Warm-Up
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In a gripping World Cup warm-up match on Thursday, Croatia secured a 2-1 victory over Colombia. The game saw early excitement as Colombia's Jhon Arias scored in the third minute, benefiting from Luis Suarez's skillful assist.

Croatia quickly responded, with Luka Vuskovic equalizing only three minutes later with a stunning shot that ricocheted off the post before finding the back of the net.

The match took a decisive turn in the 42nd minute when Croatian striker Igor Matanovic capitalized on a blunder by Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, sealing the win for Croatia with a well-placed header. Both teams continue their preparations for the upcoming World Cup in North America.

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