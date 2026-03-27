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Controversial New Policy on Transgender Athletes in Olympics

The International Olympic Committee's new policy, introducing gene testing, bars transgender and some DSD athletes from female categories in elite sports. While New Zealand's Olympic Committee plans careful implementation, the decision faces backlash over genetic testing and its impact on transgender athletes’ mental health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 09:47 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 09:47 IST
Controversial New Policy on Transgender Athletes in Olympics

The International Olympic Committee introduced a contentious new policy on Thursday, that will require gene testing for athletes competing in the female category. This move effectively bars transgender athletes and some with Differences of Sexual Development (DSD) from participating in elite sports events like the Olympics.

New Zealand's Olympic Committee responded to the policy with recognition of the extensive consultations and expert input involved in its development. NZOC Chief Executive Nicki Nicol emphasized a commitment to understanding and respecting the policy while safeguarding athlete well-being and dignity.

While some support the policy for clarity and fairness, organizations like Australia's Pride Cup criticize it for fostering exclusion and harming transgender athletes' mental health. Despite legal challenges in countries like France, the IOC believes genetic screening remains viable globally. The policy marks a significant shift in the regulation of gender categories in sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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