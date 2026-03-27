Race to Gaborone: India's Relay Teams Chase World Athletics Dreams

India's premier relay athletes are gearing up to secure their spots in the prestigious World Athletics Relays, set to be held in Gaborone, Botswana, this May. The last chance for qualification comes this Saturday at the International Invitation Relay Competition, hosted at Sector 7 Sports Complex.

Chief athletics coach Radhakrishnan Nair expressed high expectations, hoping top runners will meet the crucial timings needed to qualify. Key contenders include Animesh Kujur and Olympian Rajesh Ramesh, who will be instrumental in achieving the desired results in their respective events.

Joining the race are athletes from Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, all vying for their place in the international event. The competition involves six relay categories, both for men's and women's teams, and mixed events. Success in these will determine the final team line-up announced by World Athletics in early April.

(With inputs from agencies.)