Tiger Woods Arrested on DUI: The Golf Legend's Latest Trouble
Former world number one golfer Tiger Woods was arrested on a DUI charge after a car accident in Florida. Although a breathalyzer showed no alcohol, drug impairment is suspected. Woods has a history of legal and injury issues, yet remains one of golf's greatest with 15 major championships.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 03:35 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 03:35 IST
Golf legend Tiger Woods, a former world number one and 15-time major champion, was arrested for driving under the influence following a car accident near his Jupiter Island home in Florida.
The incident occurred after Woods' vehicle rolled over while overtaking another vehicle at high speed, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
Although no alcohol was found in his system, investigators suspect drugs or medication contributed to the incident. This is Woods' second DUI-related arrest in Florida, following a similar charge in 2017.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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