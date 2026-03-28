Tiger Woods Arrested on DUI: The Golf Legend's Latest Trouble

Golf legend Tiger Woods, a former world number one and 15-time major champion, was arrested for driving under the influence following a car accident near his Jupiter Island home in Florida.

The incident occurred after Woods' vehicle rolled over while overtaking another vehicle at high speed, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Although no alcohol was found in his system, investigators suspect drugs or medication contributed to the incident. This is Woods' second DUI-related arrest in Florida, following a similar charge in 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)