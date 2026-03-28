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Spain Dominates Serbia in Pre-World Cup Tune-Up

Spain showcased their attacking prowess with a 3-0 victory over Serbia in a friendly match, highlighted by two goals from Mikel Oyarzabal. Filling in for a canceled match against Argentina, Spain used the opportunity to refine their strategy with impressive plays before their upcoming World Cup journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 03:39 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 03:39 IST
Spain Dominates Serbia in Pre-World Cup Tune-Up
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In a pre-World Cup friendly, Spain decisively defeated Serbia 3-0, with standout performances by striker Mikel Oyarzabal, who scored twice in the first half.

Substitute Victor Munoz also contributed, marking his senior international debut with a goal. The match, a result of the cancellation of a planned game against Argentina, provided Spain a chance to fine-tune their attacking strategy.

Oyarzabal's remarkable goals and the Spaniards' dynamic tactics highlighted their readiness for the upcoming World Cup matches in Group H, where they will face Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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