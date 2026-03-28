Florian Wirtz Shines with Two Goals in Thrilling Germany-Switzerland Match

In a thrilling friendly match against Switzerland on Friday, Germany's forward Florian Wirtz emerged as the star player, delivering two critical goals and two assists to secure a 4-3 victory. The 22-year-old, who missed the 2022 World Cup due to injury, has struggled for form at Liverpool but seemed to have found his stride with the national team.

With a remarkable 18-metre curled effort and a spectacular strike near the match's end, Wirtz highlighted his return to form, expressing confidence about the forthcoming World Cup. Despite conceding three goals, Wirtz emphasized team cohesion and resilience as Germany readies for Group E matches against Ecuador, Curacao, and Ivory Coast.

The match witnessed high drama as Germany repeatedly equalized, reflecting both defensive flaws and offensive prowess. Switzerland proved a formidable opponent in what captain Granit Xhaka described as a beneficial test, indicating lessons learned from Germany's composure and tactical acumen under pressure.