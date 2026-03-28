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Florian Wirtz Shines with Two Goals in Thrilling Germany-Switzerland Match

Germany's forward Florian Wirtz scored two decisive goals and provided two assists in a thrilling 4-3 victory against Switzerland as both teams prepared for the World Cup. Wirtz, overcoming past injuries, demonstrated outstanding form, propelling Germany to a promising start ahead of the international competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 04:15 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 04:15 IST
Florian Wirtz Shines with Two Goals in Thrilling Germany-Switzerland Match
Florian Wirtz

In a thrilling friendly match against Switzerland on Friday, Germany's forward Florian Wirtz emerged as the star player, delivering two critical goals and two assists to secure a 4-3 victory. The 22-year-old, who missed the 2022 World Cup due to injury, has struggled for form at Liverpool but seemed to have found his stride with the national team.

With a remarkable 18-metre curled effort and a spectacular strike near the match's end, Wirtz highlighted his return to form, expressing confidence about the forthcoming World Cup. Despite conceding three goals, Wirtz emphasized team cohesion and resilience as Germany readies for Group E matches against Ecuador, Curacao, and Ivory Coast.

The match witnessed high drama as Germany repeatedly equalized, reflecting both defensive flaws and offensive prowess. Switzerland proved a formidable opponent in what captain Granit Xhaka described as a beneficial test, indicating lessons learned from Germany's composure and tactical acumen under pressure.

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