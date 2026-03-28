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Iranian Soccer Star Sardar Azmoun Faces Asset Seizure Amid Controversy

Iran's judiciary is threatening to seize the assets of soccer star Sardar Azmoun, citing his critical stance towards the government. His social media post during the U.S. and Israel conflict led to his exclusion from Iran's World Cup squad. Azmoun's assets are being targeted due to his support for anti-government protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 28-03-2026 09:16 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 09:16 IST
Iranian Soccer Star Sardar Azmoun Faces Asset Seizure Amid Controversy
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran's judiciary has issued a warning to seize the possessions of famed national soccer player Sardar Azmoun. According to reports from semi-official agencies, he is among 16 individuals listed as critics of the government with imminent asset confiscation by Golestan province's judicial authorities.

Sardar Azmoun, noted for his 57 career goals for Team Melli in 91 matches, was notably absent from Iran's World Cup warmup games, primarily due to a controversial social media post. His omission follows his outspoken support for protests against the Iranian government amid ongoing tensions with the U.S. and Israel.

This development is set against a backdrop of statements from Iran's judicial chief targeting celebrities criticizing the government. Despite the controversy, Azmoun maintains a substantial social media following, hinting at the complexities of his public stance.

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