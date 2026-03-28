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Gary Woodland's Emotional Resurgence at the Houston Open

Gary Woodland thrived at the Houston Open, shooting a 7-under 63 to lead by three shots. Overcoming mental health struggles and brain surgery, his performance reflected newfound freedom. With eyes on the Masters, Woodland remains confident despite setbacks, buoyed by fan support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 28-03-2026 09:33 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 09:33 IST
Gary Woodland's Emotional Resurgence at the Houston Open
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Gary Woodland showcased a newfound freedom during the Houston Open on Friday, shooting a remarkable 7-under 63. Emerging from his public battle with mental health issues and recovery from recent brain surgery, Woodland appeared more confident and poised on the course, pulling ahead by three strokes as he heads into the weekend at Memorial Park.

Despite a slight misstep at the 13th hole where a tee shot led to a bogey, Woodland's ability to mentally rebound highlights his growth. The 2019 U.S. Open champion has seen improvements in his game, particularly with putting adjustments, and feels buoyed by the immense support from fans as he eyes a potential win that could secure him a spot at the Masters.

Nicolai Hojgaard is also in contention, focusing on reaching the top 50 in world rankings to secure his Masters invitation. Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka experienced disappointment, missing the cut after a challenging round. With strong competition from players like Min Woo Lee and Jackson Suber, the weekend promises intense play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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