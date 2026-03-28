In the midst of a heated controversy involving Senegal's stripped Africa Cup of Nations title and Morocco's recent declaration as champions, Issa Diop made headlines with his international debut under Morocco's colors. The Fulham defender, born in France, switched his nationality from French to Moroccan, a move swifted by FIFA's approval on Thursday and leading to his immediate inclusion in the starting line-up in a 1-1 draw against Ecuador in Madrid.

Diop, whose roots trace back to Senegal through his father and Morocco via his mother, initially resisted overtures from both nations, holding out hope for a call-up from France. At 29, and with France's call remaining elusive, he opted for Morocco, seizing the chance to potentially play in the World Cup. After the Friday match, Diop expressed satisfaction with his choice, citing engaging dialogues with Morocco's coach Mohamed Ouahbi and Federation President Faouzi Lekjaa.

This instance marks Morocco's success in attracting a player with dual African heritage, enhancing their national team prospects. As Senegal formally contests the African Football Confederation's decision to revoke their title, tensions simmer. The controversy sees further drama as Senegal plans to display their Africa Cup trophy during a friendly against Peru, intensifying the rivalry with Morocco.

(With inputs from agencies.)