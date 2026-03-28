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Senegal's Defiant Display: Celebrating Victory Against Controversy

Senegal showcased the Africa Cup of Nations trophy before defeating Peru 2-0 in a World Cup warm-up game in Paris. The display was a statement against the recent decision to strip Senegal of the title. Coach Pape Bouna Thiaw and his team, donning new kits, reiterated their championship status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-03-2026 23:39 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 23:39 IST
Senegal's Defiant Display: Celebrating Victory Against Controversy
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In a bold and defiant move, Senegal displayed the Africa Cup of Nations trophy to a jubilant crowd at the Stade de France on Saturday, moments before defeating Peru 2-0 in a World Cup preparation match.

The show of triumph comes amid controversy after the Confederation of African Football's Appeal Board awarded Morocco the Cup of Nations title, a decision Senegal is contesting in the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Coach Pape Bouna Thiaw and his players, exuding confidence, paraded the trophy and affirmed their championship status.

On the field, Nicolas Jackson and Ismaila Sarr ensured Senegal's victory with well-timed goals. The game also saw Ivory Coast trouncing South Korea 4-0, both African teams showcasing formidable forms ahead of the World Cup in North America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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