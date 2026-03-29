Aryna Sabalenka: Reigning Supreme with the 'Sunshine Double'

Aryna Sabalenka took a decisive victory against Coco Gauff in the Miami Open final, finishing the match with a score of 6-2, 4-6, 6-3. With this win, she not only defended her title but also completed the rare 'Sunshine Double', joining an exclusive group of tennis elite.

Sabalenka's triumph began with her overpowering serve, maintaining dominance throughout the first set and eventually overcoming Gauff in the deciding set. Gauff, a local favorite from Delray Beach, showcased resilience but ultimately couldn't break Sabalenka's strategic play, conceding the final set.

This victory places Sabalenka alongside legends like Iga Swiatek, Victoria Azarenka, Kim Clijsters, and Steffi Graf, as the fifth woman ever to achieve the prestigious back-to-back wins. Sabalenka's only defeat this year remains from the Australian Open final, emphasizing her excellent form this season.