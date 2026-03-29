Left Menu

Belgium's Bold Comeback: A 5-2 Triumph Over the USA

Belgium secured an impressive 5-2 win over the United States in a friendly match on Saturday, raising concerns for the World Cup co-hosts. Zeno Debast, Amadou Onana, Charles De Ketelaere, and Dodi Lukebakio played pivotal roles, as Belgium turned the game around after initially trailing to a Weston McKennie goal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlanta | Updated: 29-03-2026 03:17 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 03:17 IST
Belgium's Bold Comeback: A 5-2 Triumph Over the USA
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Belgium emerged victorious with a commanding 5-2 win against the United States in a friendly match on Saturday. This result has sent shockwaves to the World Cup co-hosts as the tournament approaches.

Despite going down to an early goal from Weston McKennie, Belgium equalized through a powerful shot by Zeno Debast, before reclaiming the lead with efforts from Amadou Onana, Charles De Ketelaere, and a stunning performance by Dodi Lukebakio, who scored twice.

As the World Cup nears, Belgium's performance boosts their confidence, while the United States faces crucial defensive adjustments. Belgium and the U.S. continue their preparations with upcoming matches against Mexico and Portugal, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Belgium's Bold Comeback: A 5-2 Triumph Over the USA

Belgium's Bold Comeback: A 5-2 Triumph Over the USA

 United States
2
Houthi Missile Strikes Intensify Tensions in Middle East Conflict

Houthi Missile Strikes Intensify Tensions in Middle East Conflict

 United Arab Emirates
3
Kim Jong Un's Ambitious Military Modernization

Kim Jong Un's Ambitious Military Modernization

 Global
4
JD Vance Leads CPAC Straw Poll as Republican Presidential Hopeful

JD Vance Leads CPAC Straw Poll as Republican Presidential Hopeful

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026