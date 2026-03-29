Belgium's Bold Comeback: A 5-2 Triumph Over the USA

Belgium emerged victorious with a commanding 5-2 win against the United States in a friendly match on Saturday. This result has sent shockwaves to the World Cup co-hosts as the tournament approaches.

Despite going down to an early goal from Weston McKennie, Belgium equalized through a powerful shot by Zeno Debast, before reclaiming the lead with efforts from Amadou Onana, Charles De Ketelaere, and a stunning performance by Dodi Lukebakio, who scored twice.

As the World Cup nears, Belgium's performance boosts their confidence, while the United States faces crucial defensive adjustments. Belgium and the U.S. continue their preparations with upcoming matches against Mexico and Portugal, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)