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Sports Highlights: From Yankees' Triumphs to Sabalenka's Sunshine Double

The sports world witnessed exciting events this week: the Yankees secured a win against the Giants, the Cavaliers scored high against the Heat, and the Miami Open saw Sabalenka's victory over Gauff. Denver Summit FC held a record crowd for a goalless draw, while Kimi Antonelli excelled in Formula 1 qualifying.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 05:24 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 05:24 IST
Sports Highlights: From Yankees' Triumphs to Sabalenka's Sunshine Double
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This week in sports news: The New York Yankees defeated the San Francisco Giants 3-0, with stellar performances from Cam Schlittler and Aaron Judge. Over in NBA, the Cleveland Cavaliers scored 149 points to win against the Miami Heat. Max Strus and Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers to victory, with noteworthy assistance from James Harden.

Soccer fans witnessed a massive turnout at Denver where Denver Summit FC's match against Washington Spirit ended in a goalless draw before a record crowd. Meanwhile, forward Mikko Rantanen was activated from injury by the Dallas Stars, and former Vikings player Jeff Siemon passed away at 75. In ATP, David Goffin announced his retirement plan for 2026, while Belgium's 5-2 victory over the US in an international friendly raised concerns for World Cup co-hosts.

In tennis, Aryna Sabalenka triumphed over Coco Gauff in the Miami Open final, completing the 'Sunshine Double'. Formula 1 saw teenager Kimi Antonelli secure pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix, continuing his impressive streak. Lastly, the sports community was shaken by Tiger Woods' arrest following a DUI incident in Florida.

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