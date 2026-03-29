CAF General Secretary Véron Mosengo-Omba Steps Down Amidst Vindication

Véron Mosengo-Omba, the general secretary of the Confederation of African Football, has officially stepped down after serving five years in African soccer's governing body. Mosengo-Omba announced his departure Sunday, citing a desire to pursue personal projects.

In a statement released on social media, the Swiss-Congolese official expressed relief that the Swiss Public Prosecutor's Office ended their investigation into alleged financial misconduct against him, finding no grounds for legal action.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Football Federation has announced Samson Adamu as the acting general secretary, while CAF President Patrice Motsepe confirms the Women's Africa Cup of Nations will proceed in Morocco later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)