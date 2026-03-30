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CAF Implements Reforms Amid Controversial African Soccer Decisions

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced reforms to its statutes aimed at restoring trust after controversies marred the Africa Cup of Nations final. With Senegal and Morocco disputing the championship, CAF is ensuring transparency and fair play. Meanwhile, Véron Mosengo-Omba departs as general secretary amid resolved allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 30-03-2026 08:50 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 08:50 IST
CAF Implements Reforms Amid Controversial African Soccer Decisions
  • Country:
  • Morocco

African soccer's governing body, the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has unveiled plans to revamp its statutes and regulations following a disputed Africa Cup of Nations final. These changes aim to restore faith in CAF's impartiality after a controversial match that saw Senegal and Morocco contesting for the title.

In Cairo, CAF President Patrice Motsepe underscored the need for reform, emphasizing that public perception of fair play is crucial. The reforms include enhanced training for referees and VAR operators, implemented in collaboration with FIFA, to ensure the highest standards of integrity.

Véron Mosengo-Omba's departure as CAF general secretary comes after the Swiss-Congolese official was cleared of financial wrongdoing. His exit marks a transition period for CAF, as Samson Adamu steps in as acting general secretary. Meanwhile, preparations are underway for upcoming tournaments, with expansions planned for future Africa Cups.

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