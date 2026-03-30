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KKR Faces Bowling Crisis Amid Cameron Green Controversy

Cricket Australia's communication to Kolkata Knight Riders regarding Cameron Green's injury status sparked controversy after captain Ajinkya Rahane's comments. Green, recovering from a back injury, is restricted from bowling temporarily. KKR, facing a pace-bowling crisis due to multiple key player absences, struggled in their IPL opener against Mumbai Indians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2026 10:10 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 10:10 IST
KKR Faces Bowling Crisis Amid Cameron Green Controversy
Cameron Green
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Cricket Australia confirmed that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is well informed about Cameron Green's current injury status. The situation stirred controversy following captain Ajinkya Rahane's remarks during the IPL opener against Mumbai Indians, suggesting only Green's home board knew why he wasn't bowling.

Green is dealing with a lower back injury and is under medical advisement to refrain from bowling for a short period. As he works on rebuilding his bowling capabilities, KKR faces a significant pace-bowling crisis, exacerbated by the absence of other key players due to injuries and political tensions with Bangladesh.

During the match against Mumbai Indians, KKR struggled due to their underperforming bowling lineup, leading to a defeat despite a robust starting total. Rahane expressed hopes for Green's early return to bowling to better balance the team, acknowledging the tough learning curve faced by their inexperienced attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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