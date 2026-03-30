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Injury Woes Plague Arsenal Amidst International Break

Martin Zubimendi, Arsenal midfielder, exited Spain's squad due to knee pain, joining a list of Arsenal's returning players needing assessment. Other absentees include Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, and Piero Hincapie. Arsenal, leading the Premier League, faces crucial matches in April amidst these injury concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:06 IST
Injury Woes Plague Arsenal Amidst International Break

Arsenal's injury situation worsens as Martin Zubimendi withdraws from Spain's squad due to knee discomfort, becoming the latest player from the club to return during the international break. The 27-year-old midfielder was released to avoid further risks to his health, as stated by the Spanish Football Federation.

Zubimendi's return adds to a growing list of Arsenal's affected players, including prominent names like Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, and Noni Madueke. Other international returnees include Piero Hincapie and William Saliba, with several needing immediate medical assessments upon their return to the club.

This string of injuries comes as Arsenal maintains their lead in the Premier League by nine points over Manchester City but faces key fixtures in April, including an FA Cup quarter-final, a Champions League encounter, and a crucial league match against City.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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