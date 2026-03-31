Aiming High: India's Sporting Goods Fair Boosts Manufacturing Ambitions

Seventy-five exhibitors from across India are set to display an array of athletic gear and equipment at the 4th India Sporting Goods Fair (ISGF), as the country aims to emerge as a leading hub for sports goods manufacturing. The event is scheduled for April 1 and 2 at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka.

For the first time, the government has announced a Rs 500 crore budget to promote sports goods manufacturing. This initiative seeks to propel sports goods exports from Rs 3,000 crore to a staggering Rs 80,000 crore, marking a significant leap in India's presence in the global market.

Industry leaders and government officials are calling for innovation and global expansion, envisioning India hosting the world's largest sports goods exhibition. With initiatives such as joint ventures and international collaborations, the sector looks forward to achieving its ambitious goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)