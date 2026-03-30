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Indian Wushu Team Triumphs at World Junior Championship

The Indian Wushu team delivered a historic performance at the 10th World Junior Wushu Championship, securing nine medals, including three golds. The athletes demonstrated exceptional technique and sportsmanship, particularly excelling in Sanda events. Notable winners included Thongam Upendro and Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tianjin | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:20 IST
Indian Wushu Team Triumphs at World Junior Championship
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The Indian Wushu team has left an indelible mark at the 10th World Junior Wushu Championship by securing nine medals, a testament to their extraordinary performance. This medal haul included three golds, two silvers, and four bronzes.

India's athletes showed exceptional skill and determination, dominating particularly in the Sanda events. Golds were attained by Thongam Upendro in the Boys 45 kg category, Nongmaithem Pamheiba in the Junior Boys 52 kg, and Loitongbam Victor in Youth Boys 52 kg.

Yuvraj clinched silver in the 48 kg Youth category, while Gautam Mankas and Anu both took home bronze in their respective categories. In the Taolu events, Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu won a bronze, adding to Konthoujam Devikarani Devi's silver and bronze achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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