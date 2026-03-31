Pochettino's Predicament: Between World Cup Dreams and Spurs' Struggles

Mauricio Pochettino, the former Tottenham Hotspur manager, is gearing up for his role as the coach of the United States team at the upcoming World Cup. Despite ongoing speculation about his potential return to Spurs, Pochettino remains fully focused on his World Cup responsibilities.

Pochettino, who previously had successful stints in the Premier League with Tottenham and Chelsea, expressed confidence that Tottenham can avoid relegation from the Premier League, a position they have not faced since 1977. The club is currently seeking a new permanent head coach following recent managerial changes.

While acknowledging his enduring connection with Tottenham, Pochettino stressed his commitment to the U.S. national team and refused to entertain any discussions about his long-term plans. As the World Cup approaches, he is set on his immediate goal of guiding the U.S. team through the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)