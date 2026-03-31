Lukaku's No-Show Sparks Napoli Disciplinary Debate

Romelu Lukaku, the Belgium striker, is facing potential disciplinary action from Napoli after failing to show up for training. This follows his decision to withdraw from international duty due to injury concerns. Napoli, Serie A champions, confirmed Lukaku was absent on a day he was expected to return.

Lukaku skipped Belgium's World Cup warm-up matches in the U.S. and Mexico to focus on recovering his fitness. Reports from the Italian media suggest he refused to return to Napoli's training ground for rehabilitation. The club is now considering appropriate disciplinary measures and assessing Lukaku's status with the team.

The 32-year-old striker, who played a significant role in Napoli's championship win last season, defended his decision to continue treatment in Belgium. He cited persistent physical problems as the reason. Despite Napoli's current third-place standing in Serie A, the team faces uncertainty over Lukaku's future contributions as they prepare to face AC Milan next.