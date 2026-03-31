Left Menu

Lukaku's No-Show Sparks Napoli Disciplinary Debate

Romelu Lukaku faces potential disciplinary action from Napoli after failing to report for training, following his withdrawal from Belgium's international matches. Citing ongoing fitness issues, Lukaku chose to remain in Belgium for rehabilitation, sparking a saga that could impact his future with the Serie A champions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:23 IST
Lukaku's No-Show Sparks Napoli Disciplinary Debate
Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku, the Belgium striker, is facing potential disciplinary action from Napoli after failing to show up for training. This follows his decision to withdraw from international duty due to injury concerns. Napoli, Serie A champions, confirmed Lukaku was absent on a day he was expected to return.

Lukaku skipped Belgium's World Cup warm-up matches in the U.S. and Mexico to focus on recovering his fitness. Reports from the Italian media suggest he refused to return to Napoli's training ground for rehabilitation. The club is now considering appropriate disciplinary measures and assessing Lukaku's status with the team.

The 32-year-old striker, who played a significant role in Napoli's championship win last season, defended his decision to continue treatment in Belgium. He cited persistent physical problems as the reason. Despite Napoli's current third-place standing in Serie A, the team faces uncertainty over Lukaku's future contributions as they prepare to face AC Milan next.

TRENDING

1
Ambedkar Statue Vandalism Sparks Outrage in Noorpur Jattan

Ambedkar Statue Vandalism Sparks Outrage in Noorpur Jattan

 India
2
Hungary's Foreign Connections: Wires, Scandals, and Elections

Hungary's Foreign Connections: Wires, Scandals, and Elections

 Global
3
Global Air Travel Disrupted Amid Middle East Tensions

Global Air Travel Disrupted Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
4
Haryana Gears Up for High-Tech Rabi Procurement 2026-27

Haryana Gears Up for High-Tech Rabi Procurement 2026-27

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026