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Toss Triumph: Punjab Kings Take on Gujarat Titans in IPL Opener

The Punjab Kings, led by captain Shreyas Iyer, have decided to bowl first against the Gujarat Titans in their IPL opener. Key players from both teams include overseas stars such as Jos Buttler and Glenn Phillips for Gujarat Titans and Cooper Connolly and Marcus Stoinis for Punjab Kings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:14 IST
Toss Triumph: Punjab Kings Take on Gujarat Titans in IPL Opener
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In an exciting start to their Indian Premier League campaign, the Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl against the Gujarat Titans after winning the toss. The match marks a significant encounter, as both teams have three wins each in their previous meetings.

The Punjab Kings have deployed key international players, including Cooper Connolly and Marcus Stoinis, while their 'Impact Player' for the batting lineup is Priyansh Arya. On the Gujarat Titans side, formidable talents like Jos Buttler and Glenn Phillips are set to make an impact.

Last facing off in IPL 2025, the two teams delivered a thrilling match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which saw nearly 500 runs scored. With both sides aiming for a winning start, spectators can expect another intense duel.

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