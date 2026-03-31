Australia's Nestory Irankunda, a standout performer, dazzled with two goals in the Socceroos' emphatic 5-1 win against Curacao, celebrating with a Michael Jackson-inspired jig.

Irankunda's stylish dribbling concluded with a brilliant finish and a celebratory dance after receiving a sequined glove from a photographer friend, a gesture planned via Instagram.

While his career has seen ups and downs, including a stint at Bayern Munich, Irankunda has become a vital asset for Australia's World Cup campaign, showcasing maturity both on and off the pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)