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Nestory Irankunda Shines with Double Strike and Michael Jackson Tribute in Socceroos' World Cup Warm-up

Australia's winger, Nestory Irankunda, captivated fans with two goals and a Michael Jackson tribute dance during the Socceroos' 5-1 victory over Curacao. As the team gears up for the World Cup, Irankunda's performance and charisma have made him a key player to watch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:18 IST
Nestory Irankunda Shines with Double Strike and Michael Jackson Tribute in Socceroos' World Cup Warm-up

Australia's Nestory Irankunda, a standout performer, dazzled with two goals in the Socceroos' emphatic 5-1 win against Curacao, celebrating with a Michael Jackson-inspired jig.

Irankunda's stylish dribbling concluded with a brilliant finish and a celebratory dance after receiving a sequined glove from a photographer friend, a gesture planned via Instagram.

While his career has seen ups and downs, including a stint at Bayern Munich, Irankunda has become a vital asset for Australia's World Cup campaign, showcasing maturity both on and off the pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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