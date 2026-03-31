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Irankunda Shines as Socceroos Dominate Curacao

Nestory Irankunda scored a late brace, leading Australia to a 5-1 victory over Curacao in a friendly match in Melbourne. The Socceroos overcame a first-half struggle to thrill the home crowd, marking their final home match before continuing their World Cup preparations overseas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:53 IST
Irankunda Shines as Socceroos Dominate Curacao

Nestory Irankunda delivered a standout performance on Tuesday, scoring twice in a five-minute spell to propel Australia to a 5-1 triumph over Curacao in a friendly match held in Melbourne. The decisive victory offered the Socceroos and their fans a memorable parting gift before the team embarks on their overseas World Cup buildup.

The Socceroos, who had appeared lackluster during much of the first half, revitalized their game after halftime. Irankunda's energetic display was complemented by goals from Jordy Bos and Alessandro Circati, sealing the match against the smallest World Cup qualifying nation.

The victory was a marked improvement from Australia's previous 1-0 win over Cameroon, with forward transitions and defense notably sharpened. The Socceroos now prepare for their World Cup opener on June 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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