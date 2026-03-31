Irankunda Shines as Socceroos Dominate Curacao
Nestory Irankunda scored a late brace, leading Australia to a 5-1 victory over Curacao in a friendly match in Melbourne. The Socceroos overcame a first-half struggle to thrill the home crowd, marking their final home match before continuing their World Cup preparations overseas.
Nestory Irankunda delivered a standout performance on Tuesday, scoring twice in a five-minute spell to propel Australia to a 5-1 triumph over Curacao in a friendly match held in Melbourne. The decisive victory offered the Socceroos and their fans a memorable parting gift before the team embarks on their overseas World Cup buildup.
The Socceroos, who had appeared lackluster during much of the first half, revitalized their game after halftime. Irankunda's energetic display was complemented by goals from Jordy Bos and Alessandro Circati, sealing the match against the smallest World Cup qualifying nation.
The victory was a marked improvement from Australia's previous 1-0 win over Cameroon, with forward transitions and defense notably sharpened. The Socceroos now prepare for their World Cup opener on June 13.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pochettino's Predicament: Between World Cup Dreams and Spurs' Struggles
The Living Statue's Absence: Visa Woes for Congo's Icon at World Cup Playoff
Ghana Nation's Bold Move: Coach Otto Addo Out Before World Cup
Italy Faces World Cup Playoff Pressure in Bosnia Showdown
Kosovo on the Brink of a World Cup Dream